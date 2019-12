You gotta love Mariah Carey. She knows she's set for (another) number 1 Christmas song and she's out pushing it as much as she can!

That includes heading out on the streets of NYC with Billy Eichner in 'Billy On The Street'.

The moment she hands out a copy of her 'Glitter' album is PRICELESS! Also, the awkward hugs!

