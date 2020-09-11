Mariah Carey Announces She's Happy To Write A Song And Make A Cameo In The Next Mean Girls Movie

It looks like Christmas has come early. During a cute Mean Girls Q&A with Tina Fey, Mariah Carey has made the grand announcement that she will make a cameo AND write a song for the next movie.

We'd say it's Mean Girls 2 but sadly there was a sequel in 2011... we shall not speak its name.

Tina revealed she's working on the next movie and would love to have Mimi involved.

Can you imagine Tina's excitement? We're ready for this to happen, all we need is Kris Jenner to get on board and she's umm... probably got some more free time these days...

