Mariah Carey And Shawn Mendes Are Now Best Friends And We Love It

It's not the friendship we saw coming, but we appreciate it and we're here for it. Songstress Mariah Carey and heartthrob Shawn Mendes.

It all started when Shawn dropped a pic on his socials of him living his best life saying "Grateful 💙 The sun, coffee, my health, my family, old Mariah Carey songs, music, humans!!!"

So naturally, Mariah responded with her own version of the pic, bringing the lols.

So this could mean a couple of things. Either they're secretly besties OR we all just got stooged and they have a collab coming out. IMAGINE!

