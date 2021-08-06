Margot Robbie Reveals The Fear That's Been Eating At Her

Having become a household name and being nominated for two Oscars before the age of 30, Margot Robbie has certifiably become one of Australia’s biggest names in Hollywood… So what is she scared of?

In a recent interview with Fox News, the I, Tonya actor revealed that the fear of having already hit her illustrious career’s peak is a thought that’s been keeping her up at night.

“I feel like I have peaked and maybe it’s all downhill from here,” she said, “Maybe I’m at the top and it can’t get any better.”

With 26 films under her belt and the vocal admiration of Hollywood mainstays, including Martin Scorsese, we feel it’s safe to say she has nothing to worry about.

Robbie is set to star in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, reprising her role as the explosive Harley Quinn, alongside an extensive cast that includes the likes of Sylvester Stallone, Idris Elba and fellow Aussie, Jai Courtney.

