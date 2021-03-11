Mardi Gras And Equality Australia ‘Rise’ In New Partnership To Support LGBTIQ equality

Even though the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Festival is over for another year, the work continues for the amazing people behind the scenes.

This includes a new and exciting partnership with Equality Australia, working together to advance equality for LGBTIQ+ people.

Their partnership will include joint campaigns and regular engagement to maximise the ability of the LGBTIQ+ community, and it's allies, to stand up and show their commitment to LGBTIQ+ equality, not only on one special night of the year – but everywhere, every day.

In recognition of this year’s season theme of ‘rise’, the first action encourages people to ‘rise for equality’ by simply signing a personal pledge that will connect them with us, and thousands of others, giving them the opportunity to take action on pressing issues for our community throughout the year.

You can make your pledge here.

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras CEO Albert Kruger said: “This partnership reaffirms our commitment to equality and inclusion, no matter who you are or whom you love. Mardi Gras was founded by brave protesters in 1978 and has grown to become one of the world’s most iconic LGBTIQ arts and cultural festivals culminating (in non-COVID times) in a giant street parade.

“Our vision is not only for LGBTIQ+ people to feel included and affirmed on one magical night a year. We want to encourage and engage our members and supporters to rise for equality all year round. This partnership will help us do that.”



Equality Australia CEO Anna Brown said: “At Equality Australia, we see the demand for equality every day. We see it when a private school can lawfully fire a teacher because she’s a lesbian. We see it when Service NSW will not issue a corrected ID document to a trans person without first requiring invasive surgery. We see it when people born with intersex variations have no say in surgery that seeks to conform their bodies to someone else’s vision for them. We see it when LGBTQ+ people are made to change or suppress who they are in harmful conversion practices, which are still legal in most states. These are some of the pressing issues for our communities today."

In recognition of these pressing issues, Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras and Equality Australia invite others to sign the pledge they have made to:

Rise for laws that protect all of us, equally

Rise for transgender equality and laws that recognise us for who we are

Rise for intersex equality, and laws that respect all our bodies and our right to decide what happens to them

Rise for survivors of conversion practices, and communities that welcome and affirm all of us

Rise for equality, for all of us, no matter who we are or whom we love.

