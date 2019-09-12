Manu Is Hosting A Special Sydney Dining Event For People Who Love Eggs

Attention all lovers of eggs, boy do we have an event for you.

Australian Eggs has teamed up with celebrity chef and My Kitchen Rules star Manu Feildel to search for the country’s best egg dishes in honour of World Egg Day this October 11th.

Once found, an exclusive all-day dining experience will be held at a pop-up restaurant in Sydney for anyone in the public who really really really love eggs. These diners will then ultimately decided who will win the 2019 Eggsellence Award.

So how will they choose which egg dishes to serve up?

A nation-wide hunt is currently open for members of the public to nominate their favourite egg-centric menu item from a cafe or restaurant in Australia.

Egg-lovers can either snap a photo of the meal, upload it to instagram with the hashtag #Eggsellence2019, tag the venue and and explain in 25 words or less why it’s the best egg dish in Australia OR enter on their website here.

“Manu is asking the public to nominate their favourite egg dish from an Australian café or restaurant which showcases the deliciousness and diversity of eggs – from a mouth-watering Shakshuka found at a super-secret place in Lakemba or a life-changing carbonara on Lygon Street, the all-egg pop-up restaurant aims to celebrate the joy of eggs cooked in a variety of ways.

“Following the public nominations, Manu will then pick his top four dishes which will be celebrated in a ‘d-egg-ustation’ pop-up restaurant on the eve of World Egg Day, where the public will be tasked with tasting and testing each dish to help crown the winner of the 2019 Eggsellence Awards.”

To make things even sweeter, if your nominated dish is selected by Manu to be in the top four, you could win a $1000 gift card.

Voting for the best egg dish will take place during five restaurant sittings on 10 October and the winner of the 2019 Eggsellence Awards will be announced at 9:00am AEDT on World Egg Day (11 October 2019).

Details on how people can secure their seat at the ‘d-egg-ustation’ pop-up restaurant will be announced on 27 September.

Egg-cellent news!

Listen to feel good music and stay up to date with all things Sydney by downloading the 2DayFM app on iOS and Android!