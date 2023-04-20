Manslaughter Charge Against Alec Baldwin Dropped

Involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin have been dropped in the fatal 2021 shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.

"We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident," Mr Baldwin's attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro said in a statement.

Mr Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film’s weapon supervisor, were both charged with involuntary manslaughter over the shooting which also left film director Joel Souza injured.

The 65-year-old actor was pointing a Colt .45 pistol at Ms Hutchins during a rehearsal on October 21, 2021 when he said it accidentally went off, claiming he did not pull the trigger.

An FBI forensic report however found the weapon could not have fired unless the trigger was pulled.

Mr Baldwin and Ms Gutierrez-Reed both pleaded not guilty, with the weapons supervisor also maintaining her innocence.

A firearm enhancement charge was already removed against the pair, reducing the potential prison sentence from five years to a maximum 18 months.

Correct at time of publishing, the charges against Ms Gutierrez-Reed still remained, with her lawyers saying they expected her to also be “exonerated” following Mr Baldwin’s charge being dropped.

"The new special prosecutor team has taken a very diligent and thorough approach to the entire investigation, which we welcome and have always welcomed," her lawyers said.

"They are seeking the truth and we are also. The truth about what happened will come out and the questions that we have long sought answers for will be answered."

