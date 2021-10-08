Manoora Man Charged With Assault Offences Following Three Incidents

Far North Police have charged a 33-year-old Manoora man with assault offences following three incidents in Kamerunga.

Police allege he was involved in an altercation with a 29-year-old woman who was known to him yesterday morning.

A 48-year-old passerby apparently tried to step in, but the accused allegedly turned on him, punching them in the face.

Officers say the Manoora man also kicked a 51-year-old traffic controller's vehicle, before hitting him in the face.

He was immediately arrested and opposed bail. He remains in police custody.

The man is set to appear in Cairns Magistrates Court today. 

Amber Lowther

8 October 2021

Article by:

Amber Lowther

