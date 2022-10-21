Manhattan Jury Clears Kevin Spacey Of Allegedly Molesting Fellow Actor In 1986

A New York jury has concluded that US actor Kevin Spacey, did not molest a fellow thespian in the 1980's.

Anthony Rapp claimed he was sexually abused at the age of 14 by Mr Spacey at a party in 1986, while both were relatively unknown actors in Broadway plays.

However, the 63-year-old Oscar winning actor had vehemently denied Mr Rapp's claims that he made an unwanted sexual advance decades ago.

"We're very grateful to the jury for seeing through these false allegations," Mr Spacey's attorney, Jennifer Keller said.

"What's next is Mr Spacey is going to be proven that he's innocent of anything he's been accused of. That there was no truth to any of the allegations," she added.

Mr Rapp claimed that the alleged incident had caused him decades of severe emotional distress and mental anguish and affected his career.

The lawsuit, based on claims in 2017 by Rapp, was seeking $40 million dollars in damages.

The verdict now ends a civil trial that came out of the #MeToo movement.

Mr. Rapp’s allegations, among others, put an end to the two-time Academy Award winning actors’ stellar career, seeing him replaced on the Netflix series House of Cards.

