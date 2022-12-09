Mango Prices Plummet, Consumers Encouraged To Buy More Of The Fruit

An oversupply of mangoes has seen the price of the succulent fruit plummet to as low as $1.90 apiece, with growers urging Australians to buy more of the fruit this festive season.

An overlap of supply has been caused with the harvest season starting earlier than expected for many growers in Far North Queensland due to a hot and humid spring, coinciding with Northern Territory and Burdekin growing regions running behind in their seasons.

This was confirmed by chief executive at Australian Mangoes Brett Kelly who told the Guardian the nation is seeing a "crossover of more mangoes hitting the markets at the one time, so that puts a bit of pressure on price".

“There will be a tremendous amount of volume over the next few months, so consumers will be able to get their mangoes and I know from past experience, they will support Australian farmers – they work hard to produce the best mangoes in the world," he said.

Despite the oversupply, this season won't be the biggest in production levels for mangoes - with a decline recorded since 2018 when 83,000 tonnes of the fruit was produced.

While the price drop is welcomed by consumers, farmers said they wouldn't be able to make ends meet with the price - encouraging as many Australians to make the most of the oversupply so fruit isn't wasted.

“There’s a lot of fruit not even making it to market, it ends up in the juicing markets, which is a very last resort because of the return growers get,” Paul Burke, chief executive of NT Farmers, said.

“Our message would be: go and get yourself a mango daiquiri tonight and support the little blokes up here.”

