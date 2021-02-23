Mandy Moore Welcomes First Child

In some exciting news, iconic early 00's singer and 'This Is Us' star Mandy Moore has welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with hubby Taylor Goldsmith!

Mandy revealed the news on her social media pages, revealing the bub's name is August or 'Gus' for short.

She said "Gus is here 💙💙💙💙. Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined. M + T".

Congrats to the new family!

