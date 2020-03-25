Man Who Thought It Was Funny To Pretend He Has Coronavirus At Police Station Is Arrested

While the Covid-19 Pandemic continues to cause disruption across the country and the world, naturally people are on edge when exposed to any signs of illness.

For one Coffs Harbour man though, the concept of thousands of people dying around the world seemed all too funny, when he decided to play a prank on his local police station.

In the footage the shared to his Facebook, the man pretends to cough and splutter while entering Coffs Harbour Police Station.

Needless to say, the officers did not see the humour in his prank, and he was subsequently charged.