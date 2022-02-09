Man Who Set Girlfriend On Fire Appeals His Attempted Murder Conviction

A Tasmanian man who has recently been found guilty of the attempted murder of his girlfriend is appealing his sentence.

Matthew John Davey was last month found guilty of attempted murder and sentenced to 18 years in prison after setting his girlfriend in fire.

The Hobart local was accused of pouring fuel on his girlfriend, 20-year-old Nicole Louise Evans, and setting her on fire at his Chigwell home back in 2017.

During his initial sentencing, Justice Michael Brett said Davey’s “cruel” violence towards his partner had reached its peak after continual escalation.

"You engaged in a continuous and marked pattern of coercive control over the complainant," he said.

He was originally sentenced to 22 years and three months in prison without parole for a period of 14 years.

This sentencing was passed down after he was also sentenced over the trafficking of methylamphetamine and fire arms.

To justify his appeal, Davey has argued in appeal paperwork that the jury convicted “on no evidence”.

Mr Davey also said that his legal team provided “unfair representation” and said he would be able to provide evidence that would prove a legal officer had contaminated a member of the jury.

The 39-year-old appeared in court via a video link with his defence lawyer Dinesh Loganathan asking for access to the trial transcripts to establish the grounds of his appeal.

Mr Davey also mentioned he will be representing himself throughout certain parts of the appeal.

