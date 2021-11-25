Man To Face Court Over Marine Parade Restaurant Break In

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in relation to a break in at a Marine Parade restaurant this morning.

It has been alleged that the Cairns man broke into the restaurant, forced his way into a locked refrigerator and stole several bottles of wine.

Police were alerted after City Safe Cameras captured the incident and informed authorities.

Police then proceeded to arrest the 21-year-old for breaking and entering.

The City Safe Cameras also captured footage of the man hiding the wine, which the police later retrieved.

The man has since been charged with multiple offences surrounding the incident including one count of enter premise and commit indictable offence and Contravene Banning notice and wilful damage.

The man applied for bail which police have rejected.

The man is set to face Cairns Magistrate’s Court today.

