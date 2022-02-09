Man Survives Three Storey Fall From Gold Coast Hostel

A man has been left with minor injuries after plummeting from a Gold Coast backpackers’ balcony in Surfers Paradise overnight.

Paramedics were called to the scene on Beach Road after a 28-year-old man fell 10 metres from a balcony at around 9:10PM on Tuesday evening.

Operations Supervisor Paul Young told the Gold Coast Bulletin, the man plunged from the fifth story balcony, landing on the “second floor roof” which they believe “cushioned his fall”.

“If he fell on the concrete it could have been a different story,” he said.

“Due to the complexities of getting the patient out, the fire service was called, mainly for manpower as we had to get over a three-metre wall to lift the patient over.”

Mr Young said the man was transported to hospital for immediate treatment to relatively minor injuries.

“He wasn’t seriously injured. Possible fracture to the lower limb, minor head injuries and he was transported in a stable condition up to Gold Coast University Hospital.”

The man was believed to have been drinking alcohol before the incident occurred, however, it has not yet been ascertained how the man managed to fall from the balcony.

Due to the large number of witnesses, emergency services received multiple calls in relation to the incident.

The man was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

