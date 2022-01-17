Man's Body Found At Popular Kalgoorlie Lookout

Police are investigating the cause of a man's death in Kalgoorlie. A 49-year-old's body was found at the Mount Charlotte Lookout on Saturday night.

The cause of the death is yet to be determined, Homicide Squad detectives are aligning with local Kalgoorlie police to uncover the mystery.

The man was found by a member of the public late on Saturday.

Officers are aiming to retrace the man's steps, sending urgent messages to anyone who may know or been in the area recently.

Police are yet to rule out foul play.

More to come.

