Man's Body Discovered Inside Home After Emergency Services Respond To Fire

Gold Coast police are investigating the death of a man after his body was discovered in a Coomera home by fire fighters.

Police have established a crime scene at a home on Leichhardt Street, Coomera following the discovery of a man’s body.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service were called out to a fire at the home at 11PM on Wednesday evening.

Firefighters quickly extinguished a minor fire inside the home before discovering the body of a man in a separate area of the house.

Police are currently awaiting the official results of an autopsy to identify the man’s cause of death and identity.

Police located a Redland Bay man shortly after the fire who is now assisting police with their investigations.

The man has been transported to Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Police are now treating the man’s death as suspicious and have launched an ongoing investigation.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.