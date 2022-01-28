Man Recovering From Stab Wounds After Alleged Assault At Christies Beach

A man is recovering from serious injuries after being involved in an altercation at Christies Beach late last night.

Emergency services including police and paramedics were called to a Gulfview Road restaurant where a man had been allegedly assaulted by a group of males.

The owner of the restaurant had found a group of five men graffitiing on the premises and is believed to have approached them.

The man was then stabbed in the hand and punched in his head by the group of men before they fled the scene.

Paramedics transported the man to hospital where he was treated for serious injuries.

According to witnesses, one of the men involved in the alleged assault was wearing a pair of light-coloured tracksuit pants and a striped t-shirt.

Police are urging anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Crime Stopper on 1800 333 000 or to file a report online on the Crime Stoppers website.

