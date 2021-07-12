Man Killed In Horror Car Crash On Kwinana Freeway In Nambeelup, WA

A man has died and a woman is in serious condition after a terrifying rollover crash on Kwinana Freeway Sunday night.

The man, woman and two children were in a white Nissan X-Trail, travelling southbound near Pinjarra Road in Nambeelup at 6:50 pm when the car rolled over several times, coming to a rest on a steel barrier along the freeway.

The 34-year-old man died at the scene, the front passenger, a 27-year-old woman, was flown to Perth Children’s Hospital and is now in a stable condition.

In the back passenger seats were two children, a six-year-old and a five-year-old, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They were also taken to Perth Children’s Hospital.

Police investigators are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at crimestopperswa.com.au

Any footage (from a dashcam, mobile phone or other) relating to the crash can be uploaded via the link below.

https://wapf.au.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/fatalcrashnambeelup

