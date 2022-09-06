Man & Infant Son Escape Car Rollover On Pacific Motorway

A man and his infant child have survived a horror crash on the Pacific Motorway in the early hours of Monday morning.

The pair were believed to have been driving south along the M1 near exit 41 when their car rolled just before 5:50AM on Monday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene a short time later where they found the man and his child with minor injuries.

Paramedics treated both at the scene before transporting the man and his child to Gold Coast University Hospital for further treatment.

Both are in stable condition.

Police were forced to close down southbound lanes for 15 minutes as the scene was cleared.

