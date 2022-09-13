Man In Melbourne City Jumper Arrested For Heckling Prince Andrew

A heckler wearing a Melbourne City FC hoodie has been arrested in Edinburgh after hurling abuse at Prince Andrew during the procession of the Queen’s coffin.

While most of the onlookers were silent, a 22-year-old agitator began yelling at the Duke of York as he walked behind the coffin of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

The young footy fan was heard yelling "disgusting!" and “You’re a sick old man”.

He was then shoved to the ground by another member of the public before authorities stepped in.

"Get your hands off him," one woman was heard yelling, while cries of "God save the King" rose up as he was escorted away by police.

Although the heckler was wearing a blue Melbourne City FC hoodie, police confirmed that he was not an Australian.

Prince Andrew was stripped of his military and working royal titles following damning accusations from Virginia Giuffre of sexual assault, while his friendship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein sent him into the royal doghouse.

He denied all accusations.

