Man Hospitalised With Abdominal Injuries Following Crash In Coomera

Gold Coast Police are looking into a crash that seriously injured a man on the Gold Coast on Wednesday morning.

A 36-year-old man was driving a Nissan Pathfinder on Nightjar Drive in Upper Coomera at 5:15AM on Wednesday morning when he lost control of the car and drive into a tree.

Emergency services were called to the scene where they treated the man for abdominal injuries.

The 36-year-old was then transported to Gold Coast University Hospital for further treatment where he remains in stable condition.

Police have launched a full investigation into the cause of the crash.

