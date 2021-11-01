A man has been arrested after a stabbing at Klemzig on Monday night.

Police were called to a house in Victoria Street after 7 pm after reports a man in his 30s had been stabbed.

Man hospitalised after stabbing at Klemzig

The man was taken to Royal Adelaide Hospital in a serious but stable condition with lacerations to his stomach and leg.

The knife believed to be used in the attack was recovered at the scene.

Police later arrested a 28-year-old Taperoo man and charged him with serious criminal trespass and assault.

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances around the stabbing, but it’s believed it was not a random incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 00 or at www.crimestopperssa.com.au.

