Man Fighting For Life After Newcastle Unit Fire

A man is fighting for life after an explosion in Cooks Hill on Thursday morning.

The fire broke out on the second floor of a Darby Street unit with flames flames tearing through leaving a thick column of smoke over the CBD.

Emergency services arrived about 6:45am and dragged the man from the burning building.

Nursing burns to almost 80 per cent of his body, an off-duty nurse helped the 41-year-old before paramedics arrived on the scene.

He was then flown to Royal North Shore Hospital in a critical condition, before being placed on life support.

Fire and Rescue NSW crews put out the blaze soon after.

A crime scene has been established, with police investigators looking into the cause of the fire.

