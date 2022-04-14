Man Faces Federal Terrorism Charge Over Brooklyn Subway Shooting

New York City Police have arrested and charged a man over the recent subway shootings in Brooklyn.

Police have charged 62-year-old Frank R James with a federal terrorism offence over the shooting of 10 people on a Brooklyn subway train.

Mr James contacted police asking them to pick him up around 30 hours after the shooting.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

Mayor Eric Adams announced that they had found and arrested the man they believe to be responsible for the attack.

"My fellow New Yorkers, we got him," he said.

Mr James has been slapped with a federal terrorism charge which carries a sentence of up to life in prison.

Police have not found any links between Mr James and any known terrorism organisations.

It is unclear as to why Mr James launched the attack.

According to police, Mr James fled the scene of the attack on foot, jumping onto a subway train at the neighbouring platform which is the same train many of the victims jumped on to in an attempt to escape.

Police launched a full-scale search for Mr James, revealing his name to the public in the hopes someone would call in a sighting.

Mr James is then believed to have called police from a McDonald’s in Manhattan’s East Village, telling officers to come and collect him.

By the time officers had arrived at the McDonald’s, Mr James had fled but was spotted shortly after standing on a nearby corner.

Mr James is accused of shooting 10 people after letting off a smoke canister and opening fire while inside a subway train in Brooklyn.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.