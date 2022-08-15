Man Faces Court Over Alleged Drunken Assault On Police Officer

A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly crashing his car and punching a police officer on the Gold Coast.

The 24-year-old man is alleged to have crashed his vehicle into a stationary 4WD which was waiting at a red light on the Gold Coast Highway in Broadbeach at around 4AM on Monday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene where they found the 45-year-old 4WD driver suffering from minor injuries.

Police breath tested the 24-year-old who returned a blood alcohol reading four times the legal limit at 0.21.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Police attempted to transport the man to the Southport watch-house when he allegedly struck an officer in the head en route.

The officer is believed to have only suffered minor injuries during the alleged confrontation.

The 24-year-old Varsity Lakes man has been charged with serious assault of a police officer and driving under the influence of liquor.

The man is set to face the Southport Magistrates Court on August 29.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.