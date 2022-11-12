Man Dies In Two-Vehicle Motorcycle Crash At Nerang

A Gold Coast man has died in a motorcycle crash at Nerang on Friday afternoon.

According to police, the two-vehicle crash unfolded on Hope Street at around 1:30PM on Friday.

The motorcycle rider was believed to have been travelling west along Hope Street when he collided with an oncoming truck.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

Emergency services arrived at the scene but were unable to treat the 39-year-old man who passed away from critical injuries.

The 44-year-old male driver of the truck was not injured during the collision.

Police are urging anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to contact police.

An official investigation into the crash has been launched by the Forensic Crash Unit.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.