Man Dies After Medical Episode Causes Car Accident

A man has died after crashing his vehicle in Cudlee Creek which police believe. Was caused by a medical episode.

According to police, the car collided with a guard rail on Cudlee Creek Road at around 11AM on Sunday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene where they attempted to treat a man in his 60s.

Despite their efforts, paramedics were unable to save the man who passed away at the scene.

The man’s death is not set to be counted in the state’s overall road toll as he was believed to have suffered a medical episode before the car crashed.

The man’s death follows a separate incident where a vehicle crashed on Gammon Ranges Road at Copley on June 21.

The crash resulted in the death of a four-year-old boy with two other children airlifted to a hospital in Adelaide.

