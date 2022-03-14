Man Charged With Murder Over Death Of A Millicent Woman

A Millicent man has been charged with murder over the death of a 26-year-old woman in South Australia’s south east on Saturday evening.

Police discovered the woman’s body inside of a Poole Street home at around 11PM on Saturday evening.

Police attended the property where they found a 25-year-old man on the street, after receiving reports of an assault.

The man was then arrested and transported to the Mount Gambier Police Station for further questioning.

After being questioned by detectives, the 25-year-old man was charged with murder.

According to police, the woman’s death is being treated as a “domestic incident” with the man and the victim believed to have been known to each other.

Limestone Coast police chief Superintendent Campbell Hill said the 26-year-old victim lived at the property with her children.

"I understand that she is the mother of some small children, they weren't present at the time," he said.

"We're certainly very keen to build that picture in terms of the nature of the relationship between these two people and certainly build more of the picture around what happened."

The man is believed to have gotten in contact with people immediately following the woman’s death.

"The early information we have is that this male has got in contact with people and it was as a result of that contact that police were called and subsequently attended the address," he said.

The 26-year-old man is currently being held in custody and is set to face the Mount Gambier Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Police said they are “not seeking anyone else in relation to the death”.

