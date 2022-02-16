Man Charged With Murder Over Body Discovered In Burnt Gold Coast Home

A Queensland man has been charged with murder following the discovery of a body in a Coomera home last week.

According to police, the man allegedly lit a fire in the Leichhardt Street home in Coomera at around 11PM on February 9 which ultimately led to the death of a 21-year-old man inside the home.

Police found a 38-year-old man at a Sheldon home approximately one hour after the fire who was suffering from serious burns to his hands.

The man was then transported to hospital for urgent treatment.

The man has since been charged with murder, arson and unlawful stalking with police alleging the man deliberately lit the fire in the Leichhardt home.

The man is set to appear in court today via a bedside hearing.

Emergency services were called out to the Leichhardt home on February 9 after neighbours heard the smoke alarm going off.

Firefighters put out a small blaze inside the home before discovering the body of a man in another area of the house.

Around an hour later, the 38-year-old man turned up at a friend’s home with both “facial and limb burns”.

The men are believed to have been known to each other and may have been in a relationship.

