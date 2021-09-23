Man Charged With Murder After Fatal Stabbing At Shopping Centre

A 38-year-old is behind bars charged with the murder of a 51-year-old man at the Cairns Central Shopping Centre yesterday morning.

Police say Nicholas George Boak slashed Michael Eaton’s throat at about 8 am on Wednesday morning. Twenty minutes later Mr Eaton was dead.

The two men did not know each other however it’s believed words were exchanged on the ground level before the conversation turned into an argument.

Mr Boak was taken into custody not long after the incident and was charged with murder by the evening. He did not appear in court on Thursday due to concerns about moving him from the watch house.

Police prosecutor Codi Dalley told the court moving Mr Boak to the courtroom posed serious risks.

"He presents an extreme risk to watch house staff. We would require extra time and a specialised team to move him,” she said.

Ms Dalley said police required extra time to provide a brief of evidence due to the significant amount of forensic evidence still to be examined.

Magistrate Priestly ordered the brief of evidence be tendered to the court on November 24 with the matter adjourned to return to court on December 15.

Detective Inspector Kevin Goan said the victim was a father of five adult children and a well-liked regular at the Cairns Central Shopping Centre.

”His engagements with people within the centre were always of a polite nature,” he said.

It’s been revealed Mr Eaton was unable to work due to a medical condition and he would be seen daily at the centre just reading a book.

