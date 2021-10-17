Man Charged With Grievous Bodily Harm After Horrid Assault In Surfers Paradise

A 20-year-old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm after assaulting two men, leaving one with serious injuries.

Southport detectives charged the offender, a Wamuran man, yesterday afternoon over the incident that occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning, October 16 in Surfers Paradise.

Police will allege that two men were assaulted in an alleyway off Orchid Avenue at around 1:15 am. A 29-year-old Upper Coomera man was knocked unconscious and transported to hospital suffering from serious head and facial injuries. The other 26-year-old Southport man sustained minor injuries.

The offender was arrested and released on bail. He is summoned to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court on November 1 charged with one count of grievous bodily harm and common assault.

Another 20-year-old man, also from Wamuran, was issued with a Notice to Appear in the Southport Magistrates Court on one count of stealing in relation to the theft of a mobile phone. A third man was released without charge following a police interview.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.