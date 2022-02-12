Man Charged Over Alleged Sexual Assault In Adelaide's South

Police have arrested a man over the alleged sexual assault of a teen in south Adelaide this week.

According to police, a man on a yellow motorbike approached the 17-year-old girl while at a park near Derrick Street between 2AM and 4AM on Wednesday morning.

A 37-year-old Myponga man was arrested by police yesterday and was officially charged with two counts of rape.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone who may have been witness to the alleged crime to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers.

The man has been denied bail and will remain in police custody until he is due to appear in court.

The 37-year-old man is set to face the Christies Beach Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

