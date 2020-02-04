Man charged following the alleged violent death of a cat in Kewarra Beach.

Police have charged a Kewarra Beach man with serious animal cruelty and unlawful stalking following a protracted investigation into the alleged violent death of a cat last November.

The animal, which police will allege was deliberately killed, was located outside a Trinity Beach address on the morning of November 14.

The cat was taken to a local veterinary clinic for examination where it was pronounced deceased and the incident reported to Smithfield police due to the manner of the cat’s death.

Smithfield police worked with the veterinary staff and subsequently identified the cat’s owner as residing in Kewarra Beach, with the cat having been stolen.

Enquiries were made throughout the neighbourhood and multiple people were spoken to in relation to the incident. Police also analysed CCTV footage they obtained from the neighbourhood.

As a result of protracted investigations involving both Smithfield CIB and uniformed officers, a 23-year-old Kewarra Beach man was taken into custody yesterday afternoon.

He was charged with one count each of stealing (cat), animal cruelty, serious animal cruelty and unlawful stalking. The unlawful staking relates to alleged incidents involving a 45-year-old Trinity Beach man.

The man is due to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court on February 20.

Missed today's headlines? Catch up here...