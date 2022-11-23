Man Charged After Allegedly Driving 183km To Avoid Police

A man has been arrested and charged by police after allegedly driving his BMW sedan at 183km/h in a 110km/h area while attempting to evade police.

The man is then alleged to have driven over road spikes and then crashed his vehicle Port Augusta overnight.

Police first spotted the vehicle allegedly driving at 183km/h in a 110km/h zone on the Augusta Highway in Nelshaby at around 12:15AM on Wednesday morning.

The car was tracked by police before allegedly driving over road spikes and crashing into a kerb and red-light camera at the Victoria Parade and Carlton Parade intersection at around 1AM.

The man is then alleged to have fled from the car on foot before being located by police nearby.

Police have arrested and charged a 38-year-old man with speed dangerous drive without due care, drive unlicensed, drive dangerously to escape pursuit anand trespass.

The man has since been refused bail and is set to face the Port Augusta Magistrates Court today.

