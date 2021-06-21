A man blew almost six times over the legal alcohol limit after getting pulled over at Glynde on Sunday night.

He initially failed to stop on Payneham Road at 12:15 AM and then lit a cigarette, refusing the direction from officers to not take anything by mouth.

The 44-year-old resisted arrest before being cuffed and taken to the police station, where it was discovered he had a Blood Alcohol Content level of 0.293%; almost six times over South Australia's legal limit of 0.05%.

He immediately lost his license for twelve months and had his vehicle impounded for four weeks.

The Davoren Park local was granted bail and was set to face the Adelaide Magistrates Court in August over the string of traffic offences.

Man Blows Six Times Over The Legal Limit At Glynde

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.