Man Arrested Over Serious Attack In Surfers Paradise

A 21-year-old man is in police custody after an alleged assault of a 51-year-old man in Surfers Paradise overnight.

It was alleged that the assailant punched the 51-year-old at the intersection of Cavill Avenue and Elkhorn Avenue at around 3:20 AM on Wednesday morning, causing him to fall backwards and hit his head on a metal drain in a gutter.

The victim suffered a deep laceration to the back of his head and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigations are continuing.

Police are urging anyone with information about this incident to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or here.

2 June 2021

