Man Arrested Over 2005 Death Of Singleton Toddler

Detectives investigating the death of a toddler more than 15 years ago in the Hunter Region have arrested a man in Sydney's west relating to the incident.

The mother of then 21-month-old Jordan Thompson, Bernice Swales left the child with her husband at the time - on Thursday, March 19, 2005 to run her daily errands.

Police said the toddler was "unresponsive" once Ms Swales returned home.

Jordan was rushed to Singleton Base Hospital, however the toddler could not be revived.

"Police were told Jordan had been found face down in the bathtub; however, a post-mortem later found high levels of a prescription medication used to treat depression in his system," NSW Police said in a statement on Monday.