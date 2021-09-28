Man Arrested Over 2005 Death Of Singleton Toddler
16 year investigation ends
Detectives investigating the death of a toddler more than 15 years ago in the Hunter Region have arrested a man in Sydney's west relating to the incident.
The mother of then 21-month-old Jordan Thompson, Bernice Swales left the child with her husband at the time - on Thursday, March 19, 2005 to run her daily errands.
Police said the toddler was "unresponsive" once Ms Swales returned home.
Jordan was rushed to Singleton Base Hospital, however the toddler could not be revived.
"Police were told Jordan had been found face down in the bathtub; however, a post-mortem later found high levels of a prescription medication used to treat depression in his system," NSW Police said in a statement on Monday.
Homicide Squad detectives established Strike Force Kyeama to investigate the circumstances surrounding Jordan's death.
A Coronial Inquest began in 2008 and resumed in 2015, Deputy State Coroner Elaine Truscott found in 2018 that Jordan died because he had been deliberately given anti-depressant medication.
Following extensive investigations, Strike Force Kyeama detectives arrested a 49-year-old man at about 5pm on Monday.
The alleged was taken to Blacktown Police Station where charges are expected to be laid.
Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.