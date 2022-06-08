Man Arrested In Relation To Freeling Highway Hit & Run

South Australia police have made an arrest in relation to a crash that occurred at Freeling over the weekend.

The incident left a motorcycle rider with critical injuries after colliding with a Holden utility vehicle.

Authorities and paramedics were called out to the scene on Thiele Highway at around 6PM after receiving reports of a ute towing a trailer colliding with a motorcycle.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The SA Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The 40-year-old motorcyclist was transported to the Royal Adelaide Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

According to police, the man driving the ute exited his vehicle to talk to witnesses before fleeing the scene, abandoning the trailer.

Police arrested a 28-year-old man in relation to the crash at around 6:30PM on Tuesday evening and seized a Holden utility vehicle which they believe to have been involved in the crash.

Police are expected to charge the man with multiple offences.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.