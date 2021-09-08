Man Arrested In Georgia Over the Alleged Murder Of Australian Teacher Shanae Brooke Edwards

Police in Tblisi, Georgia have arrested a man for the alleged murder of Australian woman Shanae Brooke Edwards who was killed on a solo hike in eastern Europe.

On the day she vanished the 31-year-old Melbourne teacher, was last heard making a frantic phone call to a friend in the US around 4:30pm while trekking through Mtatsminda park in Georgia on July 30.

Before the call got disconnected, Ms Edwards was heard screaming “take your hands off me” and “please let me go”.

Shanae's body was tragically discovered the next day in woodland by local officials and friends.

The Georgian Interior Ministry released a statement that said forensic experts had matched genetic traces left at the scene with a 33-year-old Georgian man known as 'R.M'.

"As a result of genetic examination report the identity of the offender was unequivocally confirmed," the statement read.

The statement also revealed that a knife was found by police.

If convicted the man faces up to 15 years jail.

