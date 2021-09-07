Man Airlifted To Townsville Hospital After Bus And Car Collision

A man has been flown to a Townsville hospital with serious injuries after his car collided with a school bus in North Queensland. The incident occurred north of Ingham around 7:30am, the middle-age driver was flown to Townsville University Hospital for treatment on serious lower body injuries in the crash. Tragically, the man's small dog was killed in the crash. The three children on the school bus were uninjured,

Emergency crews arrived at Dalrymple Creek just before 8am this morning, to find the driver of the car trapped in complete wreckage.

The man was trapped in the vehicle until he was pulled from the mangled vehicle, and airlifted to hospital.

Townsville’s Forensic Crash Unit were called in to investigate the scene.

