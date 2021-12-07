Man Accused Of Tasmania's 72 Hour Lockdown Pleads Guilty

The man accused of sparking Southern Tasmania’s 72-hour lockdown has pleaded guilty to all charges against him.

New South Wales resident Tim Gunn had his application to enter Tasmania rejected twice before entering the state without permission.

It’s alleged he escaped from Hobart’s Travelodge on October 11, spending 18 hours in the community whilst Covid positive before Tasmania Police arrested him.

Mr Gunn faces a string of charges including leaving quarantine without permission, lying to authorities and breaching a family violence order.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear again in court later in December.

