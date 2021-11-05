Man Accused Of Abducting Cleo Faces Court

After more than 30 hours of interrogation, Terrence Darrell Kelly, the 36-year-old accused of abducting Cleo Smith, has fronted court facing a number of charges, including forcibly taking a child under the age of sixteen.

He is remanded in custody until December 6.

Superintendent Rod Wilde says they are continuing to put the pieces of the puzzle together.

“It's about us understanding what has taken place...a bit of a painstaking process,” he said.

Attention has turned to the incredibly brilliant police work that led to Cleo being reunited with her family but police are staying tight-lipped on details as the legal process takes place.

“Given this matter is now before the court, police are unable to make any further comment on the charges at this stage,” police said.

Superintendent Wilde said Cleo was “physically fine” but police need to establish what happened during the 18 days she was missing, calling it a “traumatic event”.

“Obviously there’s a process to go through with our child specialist interviewers that are here now. Depending on how she is ... we intend to start that (part of the investigation) today,” he said.

Cleo vanished from her family tent from the Quobba Blowholes campsite near Carnarvon in the early hours of Saturday, October 16. Her disappearance sparked a major 18-day land, air and sea police search investigation.

As the town of Carnarvon continue to celebrate, Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said when he and other officers walked into a local pub on Wednesday night, they got a standing ovation.

