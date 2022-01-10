Malcom In The Middle's Frankie Muniz Addresses Bizarre Internet Rumour

Malcolm in the Middle’s Frankie Muniz has finally addressed a popular internet rumour that’s been circulating for the last decade.

A rumour about the actor’s health arose in 2012, suggesting he couldn’t remember starring as the titular character in the iconic Noughties series after having a series of ‘mini-strokes’, making him forget his experience as one of the era’s most prominent child stars.

Appearing on a podcast hosted by Jackass’s Steve-O, Frankie put the rumour to bed.

“'I just think it’s the fact that I did so f***ing much in that time frame that, of course, I can’t remember all of it,” the star said.

Referencing an awkward encounter he had while appearing on America’s Dancing With The Stars, Muniz explained how the show unintentionally propogated the theory about his health.

According to the star, the producers told contestants to recall events from the peaks of their career, with Muniz being told to speak about 2001; the year he was nominated for both a Golden Globe and an Emmy.

“I don’t remember what I felt then. I don’t, you know? … I can’t say ‘That’s my favourite year’ because I can’t tell you what happened in 2001,” he elaborated.

Muniz also stated that he was diagnosed with migraine aura and had suffered a slew of concussions in his youth; events which impacted his memory, but not to the extent the internet had assumed.

