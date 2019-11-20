Majority of Aussies Use Black Magic

A new study from Audible has revealed that a whopping 52% of Australians have admitted to using black magic!



Not only that, but an astounding number of Australians have tried to summon a spirit, demon or other supernatural entity, and heaps of us have tried making and using voodoo dolls.



Nick and Haydo wanted to know if anyone in CQ has actually done this, so they asked any black magic users to call them.

For the full breakdown of the black magic stats and a chat with an actual witch, listen below!

Subscribe to the Nick & Haydo Catch-up! Search "Nick & Haydo" on your favourite podcast app.