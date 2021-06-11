Major Upgrades Coming To One Of The Central Coast's Most Dangerous Roads

A safer trip along one of the Central Coast’s most dangerous roads is a step closer, with a major upgrade underway on Wilfred Barrett Drive.

A four-kilometre section of the key route connecting The Entrance and Magenta will be widened, allowing for a central median, south-bound shoulders, and road-side safety barriers.

“The latest announcement is delivering $22.5m to help benefit the 17,000 motorists that use Wilfred Barrett Drive every single day. In addition to this, it will also provide work for sixty locals while the construction is being done,” said Parliamentary Secretary for the Central Coast, Adam Crouch.

The Wilfred Barrett Drive had built a reputation for the number of accidents and fatalities it had accumulated over the years. As recently as within the last month, a cyclist and a learner driver were both seriously injured in separate incidents along the stretch.

