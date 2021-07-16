Major Step Forward For The Forrestfield-Airport Link With Last Piece Of Track Laid

A major step forward for the Forrestfield-Airport Link! The last piece of the 16km track has been laid, connecting Bayswater Junction to High Wycombe Station.

The train line is set to be operational in the first half of next year.

All three new stations - High Wycombe, Airport Central and Redcliffe - are in the final fit-out stage, and will open when the line becomes operational in the first half of 2022.

Federal Minister for Communications, Urban Infrastructure, Cities and the Arts, the Hon Paul Fletcher MP spoke about the impact it will have on commuters.

"Today marks a significant milestone in this major infrastructure project, which will provide an important transport link for commuters in eastern Perth and help ease congestion across the city more broadly.

"The Forrestfield-Airport Link project is one of many critical infrastructure projects to receive funding from the Morrison Government as part of its record $110 billion, 10-year infrastructure investment pipeline, which is helping to drive Australia's world-leading economic recovery," he said.

This opens up new opportunities for locals to travel.

