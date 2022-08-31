Major Shake Up To COVID Isolation And Mask Rules

Covid rules are set to be overhauled following Wednesday's National Cabinet meeting between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and state and territory leaders.

From next Friday, the mandatory isolation period for anyone who contracts Covid will be reduced from seven days to five -- unless they still have symptoms or work in high-risk settings.

"On the weight of evidence, this was a proportionate response, at this point in the pandemic," Mr Albanese told reporters yesterday.

"What we want to do is to make sure that government responds to the changed circumstances, that COVID likely is going to be around for a considerable period of time, and we need to respond appropriately to it."

The paid pandemic leave period will also be reduced at the same time to reflect the shorter isolation period.

"We'll have a meeting on that in a couple of weeks' time," Albanese said. "We haven't changed the arrangement with regard to payments."

The National meeting also determined that mask mandates for travellers on domestic flights will be scrapped from September 9.

