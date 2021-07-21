Turns Out, There's Another Major Reason Why Everyone On Survivor Was Crying After A Few Days

Honestly, if we were about to leave it all behind to endeavour on a TV show, at least make it last longer than the iso experience!

Survivor Australia 2021 is officially underway with some of the biggest brains versing the hottest brawns but after speaking with the Hit Network's Bec, Cosi & Lehmo we discovered that some of the contestants actually spent 14 days in quarantine prior to filming which ended up being longer than they spent on the show!

Eve Swain: @Eveeswain

21 July 2021

