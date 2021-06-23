Major Police Raid in Langford Uncovers Hundreds of Cannabis Plants

Cannabis and cash seized

Article heading image for Major Police Raid in Langford Uncovers Hundreds of Cannabis Plants

A major police investigation has uncovered two cannabis grow houses in Perth.

Police raids were conducted on Tuesday in properties in Langford and Belmont, where over 100 cannabis plants, a stolen car, and $60,000 of cash were found.

Cannington detectives said both houses contained sophisticated hydroponic growing systems.

A 29-year-old Ballajura man has been charged.

Detectives believe that the raid would have a significant impact on the underground market in WA.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.

Hit News Team

23 June 2021

Article by:

Hit News Team

